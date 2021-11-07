iCAD (ICAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. On average, analysts expect iCAD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICAD opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.95 million, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. iCAD has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

ICAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iCAD stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.37% of iCAD worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

