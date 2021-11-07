Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

VMUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.32) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 99.38 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.70.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

