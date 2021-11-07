Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut Wizz Air to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,163.31 ($67.46).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,835 ($63.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.20. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 3,528 ($46.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,924.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,834.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

