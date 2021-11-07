Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €111.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.45 ($115.83).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €95.24 ($112.05) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.59.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.