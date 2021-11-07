Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €96.00 by Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZAL. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.78 ($119.74).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Friday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €90.74.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.