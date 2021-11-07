Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.79 ($84.45).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €60.15 and its 200 day moving average is €60.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

