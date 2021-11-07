The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.36.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

