Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

