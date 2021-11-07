Finward Bancorp (FNWD) vs. The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS: FNWD) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Finward Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09% Finward Bancorp Competitors 19.67% 8.43% 0.97%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Finward Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp Competitors 395 1664 1402 86 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Finward Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Finward Bancorp pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 29.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million $16.60 million 9.50 Finward Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.27 million 13.62

Finward Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

