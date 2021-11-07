Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.84 ($15.11).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €5.26 ($6.19) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.87). The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.11 and its 200-day moving average is €11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.