HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €90.00 by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.71 ($94.95).

Shares of HEI opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €66.60 and a 200 day moving average of €71.78. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

