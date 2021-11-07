The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €17.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNTN. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, freenet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.58 ($26.56).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €22.15 ($26.06) on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.34.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

