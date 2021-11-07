E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.88).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €11.06 ($13.02) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.52. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

