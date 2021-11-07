Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

