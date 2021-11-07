zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €480.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €480.00 ($564.71) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($564.71) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, zooplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €355.33 ($418.04).

ZO1 opened at €479.60 ($564.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.93. zooplus has a 1-year low of €133.00 ($156.47) and a 1-year high of €491.80 ($578.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €464.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €341.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

