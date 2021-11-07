BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Head to Head Contrast

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

27.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BlackRock TCP Capital and American Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus target price of $14.44, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. American Financial Group has a consensus target price of $126.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.39%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and American Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.81 $71.37 million $1.43 10.03 American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.53 $732.00 million $27.03 5.29

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Financial Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and American Financial Group has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 109.65% 9.84% 4.33% American Financial Group 31.44% 14.33% 1.55%

Summary

American Financial Group beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

