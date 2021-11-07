Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,381.40.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MTD stock opened at $1,518.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,482.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,419.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 342.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,811 shares of company stock valued at $28,761,532. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,133,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

