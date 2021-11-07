Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

WH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

WH opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 811.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 197,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

