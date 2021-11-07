XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.15.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.11. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

