Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,500 shares of company stock worth $11,421,500 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

