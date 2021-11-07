Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Clene Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clene alerts:

CLNN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clene by 2,071.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clene by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Clene by 175.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clene by 82.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 182,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.