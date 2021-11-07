Xperi (XPER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $18.97 on Friday. Xperi has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Xperi alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xperi stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Xperi worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.