Cannae (CNNE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cannae stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

