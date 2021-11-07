Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.85, but opened at $48.52. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pfizer shares last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 2,406,914 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

