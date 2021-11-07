FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.00 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Shares of FMC opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,617 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

