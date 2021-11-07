Raymond James Weighs in on Nutrien Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.51. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

NTR opened at $66.96 on Friday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,522,000 after purchasing an additional 169,709 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

