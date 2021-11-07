Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $9.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.31.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.43.

Nutrien stock opened at C$83.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$47.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.71. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$51.65 and a 1-year high of C$91.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.75%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

