Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GBNXF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.