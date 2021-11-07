Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Xylem Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xylem in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.21.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

NYSE:XYL opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.59. Xylem has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,603 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Xylem by 94.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after buying an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

