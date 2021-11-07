First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

