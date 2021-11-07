Raymond James Boosts Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$88.50

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$80.50 to C$88.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQGPF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $123.82 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $127.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

