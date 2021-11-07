Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $190.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

