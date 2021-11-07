National Bank Financial Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $65.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE BIP opened at $59.65 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.