Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBKDY. Barclays raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €40.00 ($47.06) to €41.00 ($48.24) in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €49.00 ($57.65) to €50.00 ($58.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $23.62 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

