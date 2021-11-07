Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Financial Survey

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coupa Software and Micro Focus International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 1 8 11 1 2.57 Micro Focus International 0 4 1 0 2.20

Coupa Software currently has a consensus price target of $299.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.61%. Given Coupa Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Volatility & Risk

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -48.86% -17.63% -5.20% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupa Software and Micro Focus International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $541.64 million 31.86 -$180.12 million ($4.35) -53.56 Micro Focus International $3.00 billion 0.62 -$2.97 billion N/A N/A

Coupa Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Micro Focus International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coupa Software beats Micro Focus International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio. The Micro Focus Product Portfolio segment comprises of host connectivity; identity; access and security; development and information technology operations management tools; and collaboration and networking. The SUSE Product Portfolio segment provides and supports enterprise-grade linux and open source solutions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

