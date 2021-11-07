Critical Review: Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) vs. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$80.87 million ($1.75) -19.11 Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.17) -7.33

Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunovant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -20.67% -18.70% Immunovant N/A -27.63% -26.36%

Risk & Volatility

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Replimune Group and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Immunovant 1 4 4 0 2.33

Replimune Group presently has a consensus target price of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.41%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 90.85%. Given Immunovant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Immunovant on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

