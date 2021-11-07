BMO Capital Markets Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

