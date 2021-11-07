Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Downgraded by DZ Bank

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VARGF stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.28. Varta has a 12-month low of $137.00 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

