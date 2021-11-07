Royal Bank of Canada Trims Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Target Price to C$2.75

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WFSTF. TD Securities cut Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC cut Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.56 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

