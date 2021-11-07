Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of XROLF stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Xero has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.87.

Get Xero alerts:

Xero Company Profile

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.