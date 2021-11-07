Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of XROLF stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Xero has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.87.
Xero Company Profile
