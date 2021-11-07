Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 7.2%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.37. 459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $601.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

