Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Down 9.2%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) fell 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.87. 1,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 256,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

