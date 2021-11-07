Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 8.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 37,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,670,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the period.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

