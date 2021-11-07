iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 82,136 shares.The stock last traded at $69.49 and had previously closed at $69.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,540,000 after purchasing an additional 511,619 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,550,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,719,000 after purchasing an additional 156,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,176.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 109,362 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

