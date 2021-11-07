The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 74,449 shares.The stock last traded at $36.06 and had previously closed at $34.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMR. BTIG Research upped their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 243.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,399 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth about $3,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

