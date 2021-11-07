Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Down 7.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) were down 7.2% during trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Martinrea International traded as low as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.88. Approximately 425,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 284,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.73.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.57. The company has a market cap of C$834.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

