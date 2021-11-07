Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

