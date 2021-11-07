Oppenheimer Comments on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $891.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $637,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

