Catalent, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $192,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

