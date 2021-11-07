Analysts Issue Forecasts for ManTech International Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ManTech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ManTech International during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

